2 deadly road accidents occurred in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two road accidents occurred on December 4 in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

A VAZ-21074 car overturned at 1:20am December 4 on 36km of Taskala-Atameken road killing a 35-year-old driver.

At about 7:30am the same day a Lada-2107 vehicle drove into an opposite lane of the road crashing with a GAZ-53 car near Rubezhinskoye village. The former car’s driver, 24, died while being taken to hospital, and passenger was hospitalized.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the two cases.

Photo: polisia.kz