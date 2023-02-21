Go to the main site
    2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles

    21 February 2023, 22:15

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed and three others injured on Monday after a train struck a vehicle in Los Angeles, California, authorities said, Xinhua reports.

    The Metro Line train collided with the vehicle in the area of Central-Alameda Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Two were killed at the scene. Three have been sent to local hospitals in fair-to-moderate conditions, said the department in a news release, adding that 125 passengers have now exited the train without medical complaint.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


    Photo: AP Photo / Susan Walsh

