2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles

21 February 2023, 22:15
LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed and three others injured on Monday after a train struck a vehicle in Los Angeles, California, authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The Metro Line train collided with the vehicle in the area of Central-Alameda Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two were killed at the scene. Three have been sent to local hospitals in fair-to-moderate conditions, said the department in a news release, adding that 125 passengers have now exited the train without medical complaint.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


Photo: AP Photo / Susan Walsh

