Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan

    14 June 2023, 12:38

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said, Kyodo reports.

    The 18-year-old male Ground Self-Defense Force trainee was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder following the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. during an exercise at the GSDF facility. He has admitted to the shooting, police said.

    The GSDF will hold a press conference later in the day in Tokyo.

    The three men, two in their 20s and one in his 50s, were taken to hospital after being shot, according to local firefighters.

    The firing range is about five kilometers northeast of JR Gifu Station. There were no reports of civilian casualties in the incident.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan’s ultra-wealthy population to shrink in 5 years to 2027: report
    Japan to issue new banknotes in July 2024, 1st renewal in 20 yrs
    Japanese schools to ban students from using generative AI in exams
    32% of university students in Japan using ChatGPT: survey
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan