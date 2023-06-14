Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan

14 June 2023, 12:38
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan Photo: english.kyodonews.net

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said, Kyodo reports.

The 18-year-old male Ground Self-Defense Force trainee was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder following the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. during an exercise at the GSDF facility. He has admitted to the shooting, police said.

The GSDF will hold a press conference later in the day in Tokyo.

The three men, two in their 20s and one in his 50s, were taken to hospital after being shot, according to local firefighters.

The firing range is about five kilometers northeast of JR Gifu Station. There were no reports of civilian casualties in the incident.


