    2 dead, 1 hospitalized in E Kazakhstan mine accident

    17 June 2020, 12:44

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - An accident occurred at the mine of the Orlovsk production complex «Vostoktsvetmet» claimed the lives of two people, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to KAZ Minerals Group's press service.

    On June 16, 2020, 10.00 pm local time, two workers died during the explosive works at the Orlovsk mine. Another worker sustained injuries and was rushed to the Borodulikha district hospital.

    The cause of the accident is being determined. A special commission to inquire into the accident has been set up, the press service said.

    KAZ Minerals Group's leadership and team offers deep condolences to the victims' relatives, as well as pledges its help.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
