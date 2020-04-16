Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    2 cured from coronavirus infection in N Kazakhstan region

    16 April 2020, 12:01

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Two more patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, deputy governor of the region Ruslan Alishev confirmed, Kazinform reports.

    During the briefing on Thursday, deputy governor Alishev revealed that the two people will be discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

    According to Alishev, both patients are females aged 36 and 55. «Their tests returned negative twice. More cured patients are expected to be released from the regional hospitals soon,» he added.

    The total number of people who fully recovered from the coronavirus now stands at 3. There are 28 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region at this point. No coronavirus deaths have been registered there so far.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches