2 cured from coronavirus infection in N Kazakhstan region

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 April 2020, 12:01
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Two more patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, deputy governor of the region Ruslan Alishev confirmed, Kazinform reports.

During the briefing on Thursday, deputy governor Alishev revealed that the two people will be discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

According to Alishev, both patients are females aged 36 and 55. «Their tests returned negative twice. More cured patients are expected to be released from the regional hospitals soon,» he added.

The total number of people who fully recovered from the coronavirus now stands at 3. There are 28 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region at this point. No coronavirus deaths have been registered there so far.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
