Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

2 cities and 9 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green area’

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 December 2021, 09:51
2 cities and 9 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green area’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Not a region remains in Kazakhstan in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ as of today, December 11, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The capital city of Kazakhstan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow area’.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green area’.

Kazakhstan remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’ at large.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre