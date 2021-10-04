2 cities and 2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2 cities and 2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 4, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’.

Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions moved to the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,717 more COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 892,710.



