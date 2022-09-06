2 cities, 10 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning on September 7. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

35 degrees heat wave is to grip Almaty city during the day.

Abai region is to expect southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the north and west during the day. 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the greater part of the region at daytime.

Thunderstorms are to batter Akmola region in the west, north, and south at night as well as in the north and east at daytime. The region’s north and east are to expect hail and squalls during the day. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west, north, and south. Gusts of up to 23-28mps are predicted in the region’s northern part.

The city of Konaev is to brace for 35-37 degrees Celsius heat wave.

Aktobe region is to see northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north and east. Ground frosts with the temperatures dipping to -1 degrees Celsius are forecast for the north of the region at night.

The north and east of East Kazakhstan region are to expect southwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day. The region’s most parts are to see the temperatures rise up to 35-38 degrees Celsius during the day.

The north and south of Kostanay region are to see thunderstorms as well as hail and squalls at daytime. Northeasterly wind turning northwest is to blow 15-20mps in the south at night and in most parts at daytime. 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the region’s southern part.

Northwesterly, northerly wind is predicted in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorms are to batter the west and northeast of Mangistau region. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northeast.

The north, west, and east of Pavlodar region are to brace for thunderstorms. Westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and west at night. 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps in the north and west is predicted during the day.

The northwest of North Kazakhstan region is to expect heavy rains. The region’s south and east are to brace for thunderstorms as well as hail and squalls at daytime. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south and east at night. 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted in the region during the day.

The west and mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see easterly wind at 15-20mps.



