    2 Chinese with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

    30 January 2020, 16:38

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Six thousand passengers on an Italian cruise ship are currently blocked at Civitavecchia after a Chinese couple came down with a fever raising fears they had contracted the new coronavirus, ANSA reports.

    The couple, from Hong Kong, are being tested by experts from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases and viruses.

    They are being held in isolation in a hospital ward aboard the Costa Crociere ship.

    As well as a fever, they are also suffering respiratory problems, sources said.

    The passengers have been ordered not to leave the ship.

    The couple arrived in Italy at Milan's Malpensa Airport on January 25.

    They boarded the ship at Savona earlier this week.

    Some 59 Italians in Wuhan, where the virus broke out, are being airlifted out later Thursday and will spend 14 days quarantines at a military facility in Italy.


    Pneumonia in China
