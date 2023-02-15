Go to the main site
    2 candidates excluded from party list of Respublica Party

    15 February 2023, 16:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Two candidates have been excluded from the party list of the Respublica Party ahead of the upcoming elections to the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Respublica Party submitted its party list consisting of 25 candidates. However, Darkhan Imashev and Olzhas Sultanov pulled out from the list as of Tuesday, a source at the Central Election Commission confirmed.

    Both candidates were removed from the party list in accordance with Article 90 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On elections».

    Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission kept a candidate of the Respublica Party Syrymbek Tau out of the election campaign.

    The Respublica Party submitted its documents to the Central Election Commission on February 8, 2022.

    It bears to remind that the elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, are scheduled to take place on March 19.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
