2 Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, D.C. Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Fort Campbell, CNN reports.

Crewmembers were flying «during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,» according to a statement on the base’s Facebook page.

The crash is expected to result in fatalities, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, as first responders are at the scene. Trigg County is located just north of the Kentucky-Tennessee state border.

«We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,» Beshear said on Twitter. «Please pray for all those affected.»

A spokesperson with the Kentucky State Police said they were assisting Fort Campbell authorities after an «aircraft incident» in a rural area.

The agency was contacted around 10:15 p.m. local time, Kentucky State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, and «numerous agencies» were assisting. Burgess described the area as a field and wooded.

No residential areas are affected by the incident, she said.