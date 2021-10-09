2 big cities and 3 regions of Kazakhstan still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 9, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.