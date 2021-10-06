Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 October 2021, 09:28
2 big cities and 2 regions of Kazakhstan still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 6, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

The city of Shymkent, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions turned ‘green’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,828 new COVID-19 cases.


