2 arrived in Kazakhstan without PCR tests tested positive

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 December 2020, 11:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstanis who arrived on December 18 without PCR tests were tested positive for coronavirus, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

18 international flights arrived from Germany, Switzerland, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan on December 19, 2020.

1,771 out of 2,008 air passengers had PCR test negative results. Upon arrival those who had no PCR tests, 237 people, were taken to the quarantine hospitals.

2 out of 210 arrived on December 18 were tested positive for COVID-19. They arrived from Istanbul.


