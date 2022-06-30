Go to the main site
    2 adults killed, 6 children injured in head-on collision in Karaganda region

    30 June 2022, 08:52

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two drivers died and six children got injuries as a result of a road accident in the Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    The road tragedy occurred on June 28 at 09:45 pm 4 kilometers from Nura village, on the Zharaspay-Nura highway.

    As per preliminary information, a 58-year-old driver of a Honda Odyssey could not make his car and crossed into the oncoming lane. As a result, the car smashed head-on into a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 25-year-old man.

    According to the regional police department, the driver of the Honda Odyssey died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the Volkswagen Golf died at a hospital.

    A 37-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and their children aged 11,8,7,6,5,3,2 and a 19-year-old brother of the woman were hospitalized.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Karaganda region Kazakhstan
