2 accidents occur on one and the same road section in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Two road accidents involving seven cars occured on the Tashkent highway on April 5, Kazinform learned from Otyrar.kz.

The first accident occurred at 09:30 pm, when Lexus RX 300 collided with Mercedes, Daewoo Nexia, and Lexus cars. Driver of Daewoo Nexia was taken into a hospital with injuries but later was discharged home.

As per a preliminary version, it was the driver of Lexus who caused the crash. As eyewitnesses said, he hit a car from back at full speed, and the latter collided with another three cars.

30 minutes later, another accident took place on the same road section. VAZ-2114, Toyota Camry and Opel Vectra cars collided with each other. Fortunately, no injuries or victims were reported. An investigation was launched.