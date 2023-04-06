Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 accidents occur on one and the same road section in Shymkent

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 April 2023, 18:29
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Two road accidents involving seven cars occured on the Tashkent highway on April 5, Kazinform learned from Otyrar.kz.

The first accident occurred at 09:30 pm, when Lexus RX 300 collided with Mercedes, Daewoo Nexia, and Lexus cars. Driver of Daewoo Nexia was taken into a hospital with injuries but later was discharged home.

As per a preliminary version, it was the driver of Lexus who caused the crash. As eyewitnesses said, he hit a car from back at full speed, and the latter collided with another three cars.

30 minutes later, another accident took place on the same road section. VAZ-2114, Toyota Camry and Opel Vectra cars collided with each other. Fortunately, no injuries or victims were reported. An investigation was launched.


