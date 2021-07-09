Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

2,909 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hr

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 July 2021, 08:11
2,909 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,909 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

The most cases were recorded in Kazakh capital up to 796, 420 in Almaty and 210 in Shymkent. 119 new cases were detected in Akmola region, 77 in Aktobe region, 89 in Almaty, 154 in Atyrau region, 78 in East Kazakhstan, 38 in Zhambyl region, 191 in West Kazakhstan, 321 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 46 in Kyzylorda region, 111 in Mangistau region, 123 in Pavlodar region, 38 in North Kazakhstan, 44 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s caseload to 448,000.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022