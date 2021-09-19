Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,909 more beat COVID-19 across Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 September 2021, 09:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,909 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

239 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 690 in Almaty, 110 in Shymkent, 217 in Akmola region, 61 in Aktobe region, 98 in Almaty region, 329 in Atyrau region, 181 in East Kazakhstan, 26 in West Kazakhstan, 342 in Karaganda region, 28 in Kostanay region, 200 in Kyzylorda region, 179 in Mangistau region, 111 in Pavlodar region, 64 in North Kazakhstan, 34 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered the countrywide climbed to 787,450.


