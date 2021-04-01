Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,800 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 April 2021, 14:00
ALMATY. KAZINFORM «515 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty on March 31, 81 of them were asymptomatic. 285 patients recovered. 248 were discharged today, 317 were admitted to hospitals,» representative of Almaty healthcare department, head of the Telemedicine Centre Laura Myrzagali said.

2,849, including 107 children, are staying at hospitals. 45 are in extremely critical condition, 409 in critical condition, 2,935 show moderate symports of coronavirus. 8 are on life support.

Besides, 34 were admitted to the infectious diseases hospital at Khalyk Arena sports complex in Almaty.

As for COVID-19 vaccination progress, 15,750 vaccines were delivered to the city since February 1 up to present. Revaccination started on March 24. 3,810 were administrated the second dose of the vaccine.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
