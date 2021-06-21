Go to the main site
    2.8 mln Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 vaccine 1st dose

    21 June 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mmain told at today’s joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers how many Kazakhstanis have already been vaccinated against coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

    As of today 2.8 mln people were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 1.7 the 2nd dose so far.

    As earlier reported, the joint session of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament has started its work in Nur-Sultan.

    Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatullin signed the decree to convene the joint sitting of the Chambers of Parliament of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan on June 21.

    The sitting is expected to focus on the reports of the Government and Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget on 2020 republican budget execution.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

