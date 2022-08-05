Qazaq TV
2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,555 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan
5 August 2022 08:53

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,579 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs.

Of them, 733 are in Nur-Sultan, 430 – in Almaty, 29 – in Shymkent, 104 – in Akmola region, 52 – in Aktobe region, 50 – in Almaty region, 100 – in Zhetysu region, 46 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in East Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Abai region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 112 – in West Kazakhstan region, 375 – in Karaganda region, 80 – in Ulytau region, 93 – in Kostanay region, 42 – in Kyzylorda region, 52 –in Mangistau region, 95 – in Pavlodar region, 58 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 16 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,362,647 since the pandemic beginning.

Meanwhile, 2,555 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,320,732.

Of them, 1,043 are in Nur-Sultan, 666 – in Almaty, 35 – Aktobe region, 62 – in Almaty region, 181 – in Zhetysu region, 19 – in Atyrau region, 49 – in East Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Abai region, 77 – in Zhambyl region, 20 – in East Kazakhstan region, 170 – in Karaganda region, 27 – in Ulytau region, 42 – in Kostanay region, 70 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Pavlodar region, and 22 – in Turkistan region.


