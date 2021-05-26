2,557 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in 24 hrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As of May 25, a total of 293,928 people were given vaccines against COVID-19 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 310 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 264 symptomatic and 46 asymptomatic ones, have been recorded in the city over the past 24 hours. 286 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from and 113 have been admitted to the hospitals over the past day.

2,129 Almaty citizens are under hospital treatment for COVID-19. The number of patients in intensive care units stands at 153, on lung ventilation - 23, on non-invasive ventilation - 58, and on high flow oxygen devices – 50.

In total, 2,349 COVID-19 patients, including 304 with asymptomatic COVID-19 and 2,045 with mild and moderate COVID-19, are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams.

As of May 25, a total of 293,928 people were given vaccines against COVID-19 in Almaty city, including 2,557 vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

Of the total number of the vaccinated, those over 60 years old number 30,626. The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine has so far been administered to 12,529 people in the city.

There are 211 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

