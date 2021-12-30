2,524 women and teenagers get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 2,524 pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 2,2,524 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region. Of these, 135 are pregnant women, 1,296 are nursing mothers and 1,092 are teenagers at the age of 12 to 18.

It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

