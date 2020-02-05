Go to the main site
    2,500 families moved from Kazakhstan’s south to north in 2019

    5 February 2020, 20:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «2,500 families moved from Kazakhstan’s south to north in 2019,» Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Yerzhan Zhilkibayev told a briefing.

    The results of the realization of the state productive employment and mass entrepreneurship development program in 2019 were presented at the briefing.

    2,500 families or 10,000 people resettled last year from the southern regions with excess working population to the northern regions most sought after workforce. 3,500 of them or 80% of working-age found employment.

    Besides, 242 families moved from Nur-Sultan to Ekibastuz.


