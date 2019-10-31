2.5 mln rural residents to be provided with broadband Internet access

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2500 state institutions and 2.5 million rural residents will get access to broadband Internet, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakhtelecom JSC.

The project of fiber-optic communication lines in rural areas is the first project of such a large scale implemented by Kazakhtelecom through the mechanism of public-private partnership.

The project aimes at providing rural residents with broadband internet access. Thus by the end of the next year state organizations and budgetary institutions including schools, medical institutions, Akimats, national defense facilities, police departments, emergency services will be provided with high-speed Internet.

In total, the project plans to cover 828 rural settlements which is almost 2,500 government institutions and 2.5 million residents.