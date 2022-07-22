Go to the main site
    • 2,480 people test positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24h

    22 July 2022 08:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,480 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, which raises the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,326,190, the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 796 are in Nur-Sultan, 722 – in Almaty, 105 – in Shymkent, 62 – in Akmola region, 25 – in Aktobe region, 90 – in Almaty region, 109 – in Zhetysu region, 47 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Abai region, 82 – in Zhambyl region, 31 – in West Kazakhstan region, 165 – in Karaganda region, 20 – in Ulytau region, 37 – in Kostanay region, 40 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Mangistau region, 26 – in Pavlodar region, 25 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 – in Turkistan region.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
