Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,458 Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19 last day
11 August 2022 09:20

2,458 Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,458 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

1,143 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 503 in Almaty, 69 in Aktobe region, 50 in Almaty region, 16 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 367 in Karaganda region, 11 in Ulytau region, 40 in Kostanay region, 74 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Mangistau region, 23 in Pavlodar region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,334,270.


Related news
38 COVID-19 patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry
Kazakhstan records 1,651 new COVID cases
2,389 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
Read also
Uptick in COVID-19 cases reported in N Kazakhstan
COVID-19 kills 84 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE announces 861 new COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours
Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceed 25,000 for first time since March 25
38 COVID-19 patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry
Kazakhstan records 1,651 new COVID cases
COVID ICU occupancy -22% in 7 days, wards -20% - FIASO
COVID-19 kills 90 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to brace for rains on Thursday
2 Saudi company ACWA Power to implement RES projects in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh President, UN General Assembly President to meet
4 Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced
5 Quake jolts 263 km away from Almaty

News

Archive