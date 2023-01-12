2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

12 January 2023, 08:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,343 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia as of January 12. Of them, 2,198 have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 145 have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

231 patients are getting hospital treatment, while 2,112 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, five are critically ill, and three more patients are on life support.

As reported before, 138 people got infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. One patient died of coronavirus infection.

Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the country has registered 1,404,642 coronavirus cases. 90,638 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia.