Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

12 January 2023, 08:58
2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,343 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia as of January 12. Of them, 2,198 have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 145 have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

231 patients are getting hospital treatment, while 2,112 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, five are critically ill, and three more patients are on life support.

As reported before, 138 people got infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. One patient died of coronavirus infection.

Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the country has registered 1,404,642 coronavirus cases. 90,638 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia.


Related news
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
January 14. Today's Birthdays
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Теги:
Read also
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
China's Jiangsu reports record number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News