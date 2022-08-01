Go to the main site
    • 2,414 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide in 24h

    1 August 2022 08:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,414 new coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 947 are in Nur-Sultan, 464 – in Almaty, 18 – in Shymkent, 101 – in Akmola region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 44 – in Almaty region, 42 – in Zhetysu region, 41 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Abai region, 71 – in Zhambyl region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 367 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Ulytau region, 26 – in Kostanay region, 52 – in Kyzylorda region, 18 – in Mangistau region, 55 – in Pavlodar region, 27 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 29 – in Turkistan region.

    A total of 1,352,594 coronavirus cases have been confirmed accross the country since the onset of the pandemic.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
