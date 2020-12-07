Go to the main site
    2.4 mln sq m of housing built in Almaty

    7 December 2020, 15:29

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today’s briefing Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev said that this year Almaty puts into operation 2, 396,000 sq m of housing, that is 22,626 apartments and 2,062 single-family houses.

    Out of which 290,000 sq m of housing or 5,206 apartments were built under the Nurly Zher program.

    Besides, this year the city launched its own program of easy term mortgaging for young people under 35 working in the fields of science, education, mass media and social services. By the year-end 1,000 young city residents will be provided with new housing.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

