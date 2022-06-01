2.4 mln schoolchildren obtain continuing education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year over 270,000 children will attend extended activities in Kazakhstan,» 1st Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Sholpan Karinova said.

«2.4 mln pupils are obtaining continuing education. Over 270,000 are also expected to attend extended activities,» she told the Government meeting.

The Vice Minster noted that the republican budget allocated this year for the first time ever funds to let young sportsmen participate in the international sports events. The Kazakhstani teams swept 86 medals at the World Sports Games in France to rank 3rd among 70 countries in the world. Brazil was there the best, while France took 2nd place.

She also added this year Kazakhstanis were awarded 31 quotas to vie for top honors at 7 prestigious international Olympiads. Children will also take part in them in July and August. For the first time ever the winners and runners-up of the international intellectual Olympiads and their teachers were awarded. Notably, for the first time, more than 100 winners and prize holders of the international intellectual, creative, and sports Olympiads were awarded scholarships to the country’s universities.



