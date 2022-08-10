Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 2,389 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

    10 August 2022 09:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,389 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

    1,221 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 247 in Almaty, 53 in Aktobe region, 11 in Atyrau region, 107 in Zhetysu region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 90 in Abai region, 105 in Zhambyl region, 22 in West Kazakhstan region, 345 in Karaganda region, 11 in Ulytau region, 45 in Kostanay region, 55 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 29 in Pavlodar region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,331,812.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    35 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition
    Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
    Kazakhstan confirms 1,373 more COVID cases, total at 1,368,205
    Kazakhstan reports 2,792 new COVID-19 cases
    Popular
    1 World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
    2 Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
    3 Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM
    4 Kazakhstan to increase student bursaries
    5 U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan