2,389 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
10 August 2022 09:22

2,389 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,389 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

1,221 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 247 in Almaty, 53 in Aktobe region, 11 in Atyrau region, 107 in Zhetysu region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 90 in Abai region, 105 in Zhambyl region, 22 in West Kazakhstan region, 345 in Karaganda region, 11 in Ulytau region, 45 in Kostanay region, 55 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 29 in Pavlodar region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,331,812.


