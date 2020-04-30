Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    2,386 coronavirus recoveries reported in Belarus

    30 April 2020, 21:33

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – As many as 2,386 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals as of 30 April, the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told BelTA.

    As many as 14,027 people in Belarus have tested positive for COVID-19 or 7.9% of the total number of performed tests. As many as 176,625 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

    As many as 89 patients, who tested positively for COVID-19 and were suffering from a number of chronic diseases, have died.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims