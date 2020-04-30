2,386 coronavirus recoveries reported in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – As many as 2,386 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals as of 30 April, the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told BelTA.

As many as 14,027 people in Belarus have tested positive for COVID-19 or 7.9% of the total number of performed tests. As many as 176,625 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

As many as 89 patients, who tested positively for COVID-19 and were suffering from a number of chronic diseases, have died.



