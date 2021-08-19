Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,347 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn in one day

Adlet Seilkhanov
19 August 2021, 15:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, 2,347 residents of Atyrau region have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

2,347 Atyrau region residents have been administered the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. Those vaccinated include 28 medical workers, 119 teachers, 152 students, 24 employees of closed facilities, one law enforcement official, 41 civil servants, 206 people with chronic diseases, and 1,774 local residents.

Since February 1, 2021, 170,821 people have received one jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 123,801 – both jabs in Atyrau region.

Over the past day, the region has reported eight COVID-19 fatalities. 87 residents are in intensive care units in the region.


