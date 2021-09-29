2,324 receive first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty over past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2,324 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 4,636 - the second jab in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s public health department, as of September 28, 2021, a total of 948,526 people were administered one jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 851,423 – two jabs in the city.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 117,969 are persons over 60 years old.

Almaty has reported 426 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 408 symptomatic and 18 asymptomatic ones.

The city’s hospitals have discharged 270 and admitted 173 people. 1,788 people are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, 179 are in intensive care units, 35 – on artificial lung ventilation, 86 – on invasive lung ventilation, and 51 – on high flow devices in the city.

4,448 citizens of Almaty with COVID-19, including 4,190 with mild and moderate symptoms and 159 without symptoms, are under home observation.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.