Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    2-3 years required to complete Kazakh-Russian border demarcation process– FM

    20 October 2022, 12:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi commented on the terms of full demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan and Russia share more than 7,500 kilometers of border, 70% of which have already been demarcated. The remaining 30% runs through the mountainous areas. It will take about 2-3 years to fully complete the demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border. Of course, both sides have already completed the process of identification of boundaries. The only thing we need is to demarcate the borders,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on the sidelines of the Senate’s session.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
    President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
    19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov