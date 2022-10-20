Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
2-3 years required to complete Kazakh-Russian border demarcation process– FM
20 October 2022, 12:52

2-3 years required to complete Kazakh-Russian border demarcation process– FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi commented on the terms of full demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan and Russia share more than 7,500 kilometers of border, 70% of which have already been demarcated. The remaining 30% runs through the mountainous areas. It will take about 2-3 years to fully complete the demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border. Of course, both sides have already completed the process of identification of boundaries. The only thing we need is to demarcate the borders,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on the sidelines of the Senate’s session.


Related news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Read also
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
TV debates of presidential candidates to be held today
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive