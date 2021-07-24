Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    2,297 candidates registered for elections of rural akims in Kazakhstan

    24 July 2021, 16:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,297 candidates have been registered at 730 election districts within the framework of the first-ever direct elections of rural akims in Kazakhstan, according to the data of the territorial election commissions, Kazinform reports.

    Of 2,297, 1,419 are self-nominated candidates, while 878 candidates have been nominated by six political parties registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 2,297, 1,839 are male candidates and 458 are female candidates.

    The elections of rural akims will be held at 1,847 polling stations in 14 regions of Kazakhstan.

    Recall that the Head of State signed the draft laws on the conduction of direct elections of rural akims on May 24, 2021.

    The upcoming elections will involve 2,346 akims of rural areas, 775 of which will be elected by the population.

    The registration of candidates wrapped up at 18:00 pm local time on July 14, 2021. The pre-election campaign kicked off right after that and came to an end on July 24, 2021.

    Earlier President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the electorate to take active part in the elections which will be held on July 25.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II