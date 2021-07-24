Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,297 candidates registered for elections of rural akims in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2021, 16:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,297 candidates have been registered at 730 election districts within the framework of the first-ever direct elections of rural akims in Kazakhstan, according to the data of the territorial election commissions, Kazinform reports.

Of 2,297, 1,419 are self-nominated candidates, while 878 candidates have been nominated by six political parties registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Of 2,297, 1,839 are male candidates and 458 are female candidates.

The elections of rural akims will be held at 1,847 polling stations in 14 regions of Kazakhstan.

Recall that the Head of State signed the draft laws on the conduction of direct elections of rural akims on May 24, 2021.

The upcoming elections will involve 2,346 akims of rural areas, 775 of which will be elected by the population.

The registration of candidates wrapped up at 18:00 pm local time on July 14, 2021. The pre-election campaign kicked off right after that and came to an end on July 24, 2021.

Earlier President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the electorate to take active part in the elections which will be held on July 25.


