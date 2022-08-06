6 August 2022 10:27

2,287 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,287 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,323,019, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 1,040 are in Nur-Sultan, 496 – in Almaty, 11 – in Atyrau region, 27 – in Abai region, 71 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 379 – in Karaganda region, 41 – in Ulytau region, 32 – in Kostanay region, 98 – in Kyzylorda region, 25 – in Mangistau region, 22 – in Pavlodar region, and 26 – in Turkistan region.