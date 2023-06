2,284 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,284 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

292 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 550 in Almaty, 54 in Shymkent, 138 in Akmola region, 101 in Aktobe region, 129 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 173 in East Kazakhstan, 19 in Zhambyl region, 84 in West Kazakhstan, 150 in Karaganda region, 225 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 55 in Mangistau region, 144 in Pavlodar region, 118 in North Kazakhstan, 34 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 878,983.