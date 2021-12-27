Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,276 women and teenagers get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau region

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 December 2021
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 2,276 pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 2,276 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region. Of these, 120 are pregnant women, 1,174 are nursing mothers and 982 are teenagers at the age of 12 to 18.

It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

Earlier it was reported that almost seven thousand people have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


