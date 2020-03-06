Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 March 2020, 11:26
2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Up to 2,241 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe as of Thursday, bringing the total count to 95,333, according to the latest official data by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Five countries, territories and areas reported COVID-19 cases for the first time in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the impact of the virus in a briefing on Wednesday.


World News   WHO   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year