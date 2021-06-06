Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    2.2 mln get 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    6 June 2021, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2, 230,018 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of June 6, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    1,179,504 were given the 2nd jab.

    Almaty city takes the lead in the vaccination rates having vaccinated 319,639 people with the 1st component and 206,354 with the 2nd. The second is Almaty region, 232,431 were administered there the 1st dose, 138,213 the 2nd. Turkestan region rounds out the top 3. The last is Mangistau region. 42,112 people were inoculated the 1st dose, 22,338 the 2nd.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea