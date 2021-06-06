2.2 mln get 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2, 230,018 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of June 6, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

1,179,504 were given the 2nd jab.

Almaty city takes the lead in the vaccination rates having vaccinated 319,639 people with the 1st component and 206,354 with the 2nd. The second is Almaty region, 232,431 were administered there the 1st dose, 138,213 the 2nd. Turkestan region rounds out the top 3. The last is Mangistau region. 42,112 people were inoculated the 1st dose, 22,338 the 2nd.



