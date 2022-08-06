Go to the main site
    • 2,197 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan in 24h

    6 August 2022 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,197 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 579 are in Nur-Sultan, 337 – in Almaty, 29 – in Shymkent, 103 – in Akmola region, 74 – in Aktobe region, 30 – in Almaty region, 74 – in Zhetysu region, 43 – in Atyrau region, 33 – in East Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Abai region, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 90 – in West Kazakhstan region, 341 – in Karaganda region, 25 – in Ulytau region, 88 – in Kostanay region, 57 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 –in Mangistau region, 89 – in Pavlodar region, 47 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 29 – in Turkistan region.

    The total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,364,844 since the pandemic beginning.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19
