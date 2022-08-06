Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,197 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan in 24h
6 August 2022 10:05

2,197 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,197 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 579 are in Nur-Sultan, 337 – in Almaty, 29 – in Shymkent, 103 – in Akmola region, 74 – in Aktobe region, 30 – in Almaty region, 74 – in Zhetysu region, 43 – in Atyrau region, 33 – in East Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Abai region, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 90 – in West Kazakhstan region, 341 – in Karaganda region, 25 – in Ulytau region, 88 – in Kostanay region, 57 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 –in Mangistau region, 89 – in Pavlodar region, 47 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 29 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,364,844 since the pandemic beginning.


Related news
First Deputy FM Akan Rakhmetullin visits U.S.
Kazakh MFA condemns extremists’ attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in London
Number of people emigrating from Kazakhstan goes down, according to latest data
Read also
First Deputy FM Akan Rakhmetullin visits U.S.
Number of people emigrating from Kazakhstan goes down, according to latest data
Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
CSTO Cobalt 2022 exercise completed in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hit 441 km away from Almaty
1,466 patients getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
2,287 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19
Rains and thunderstorms forecast in southern, eastern Kazakhstan Aug 6
Popular
1 Persian Gulf countries interested in investing in Kazakhstan
2 Weather advisory issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan
3 Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at 2022 Asian Judo Championships
4 COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
5 August 6. Today's Birthdays

News

Archive